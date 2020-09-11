Patrick Mahomes Shares Message To Fans Following Chiefs’ Win

Despite not having a full offseason to prepare for Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs looked sharp in their season opener. One of the main reasons for the team’s win was the efficient play of Patrick Mahomes, who looks poised for another big year.

Mahomes completed 24-of-32 pass attempts for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He did an excellent job of spreading the ball around, connecting with six different receivers on Thursday night.

There’s still a long road ahead before the Chiefs can think about winning back-to-back Super Bowls, but it’s pretty clear the team has its sights set on successfully defending its Lombardi Trophy.

Following the win over the Texans, Mahomes tweeted the following message: “Good start! Lot to improve! #RunItBack”

No team has won back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Perhaps the Chiefs will snap that 16-year drought this season.

Earning a win over a proven team like the Texans is an encouraging start for the Chiefs, that’s for sure.

In addition to Mahomes playing well on offense, Kansas City learned just how effective first-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be. The LSU product had 138 rushing yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut.

Next up for the Chiefs is a divisional showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes should be able to pick apart the Chargers’ secondary, especially since they won’t have Derwin James.