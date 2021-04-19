The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Shares Promising Update On Rehab Status

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Cleveland.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs welcomes teammates onto the field to start the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As if losing the Super Bowl wasn’t enough of a low note to end the 2020 NFL season on, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes required surgery on a turf toe injury. But while there’s plenty of evidence indicating that his rehab is going well, the latest update is even better.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mahomes said he feels he’s “progressing well” and believes he’s ahead of schedule. He admitted that he’s not yet able to get back onto the field but thinks he should be good to go before the end of the offseason.

“I think I’m progressing well. I think I’m ahead of schedule, myself. Obviously, they’re trying to be cautious and not push me out there too soon. But I’m doing what I can,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working. So I’m sure they’ll keep me along that same pathway so that I can hopefully do some stuff by the end of the offseason.”

On the plus side, Mahomes is officially out his walking boot from the surgery to repair ligaments in his left big toe. We got a glimpse of that during The Masters earlier this month.

Mahomes went 14-1 as a starter in 2020, throwing for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He got the hell beaten out of him in the postseason, almost suffering a neck injury against the Cleveland Browns.

But his worst beating took place in the Super Bowl itself. The Chiefs could barely get anything done on offense as the Buccaneers defense got to Mahomes over and over again.

It should be no surprise that Mahomes emerged worse for wear.

But it will equally unsurprising to see the young man battle through the injury so quickly.


