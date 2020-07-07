Patrick Mahomes Shares What Contract Prohibits Him From Doing

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the richest contract in sports history.

Mahomes signed a 10-year extension that will pay him over $500 million over the lifetime of the deal. He already had two years left on his deal, so he’ll be with Kansas City for another 12 years – if all goes according to plan.

With over half a billion dollars in the bank, there are plenty of things he can do when his playing career ends. However, there is also a list of things he’s NOT allowed to do.

In an interview with 610 Sports Radio on Tuesday, Mahomes revealed he’s not allowed to play basketball. In addition to not being able to get onto the hardwood, Mahomes also can’t ride jet skis either.

Here’s what he had to say on the show:

“Yeah, I still don’t think I’m allowed to play basketball. I’m sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there’s a lot of them – there’s everything from jet skiing to…there’s a lot of them. It’s pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do.”

Mahomes won’t be able to step onto the hardwood or hit the water on a jet ski for at least the next 12 years.

However, with $500 million in the bank, Mahomes should be able to find plenty of other ways to enjoy life off the field.