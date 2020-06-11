Patrick Mahomes Explains Why He Won’t ‘Stick To Sports’

Former NFL and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was one of the significant star players that contributed to a viral video that wound up being one of the most significant moments of the offseason. Along with guys like Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., and Ezekiel Elliott, Mahomes successfully called for the league to embrace the Black Lives Matter movement and apologize for past actions.

Just a few years ago, this was unthinkable. Colin Kaepernick began protesting the same issue that leads the day today, police brutality against the Black community. He was effectively pushed out of the league, which later settled a collusion lawsuit with him.

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” Roger Goodell said in a video just days later, in response to Mahomes and the other stars. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”

The statements pretty clearly outline the importance of star athletes using their platform, both to spread a message but to affect change in their leagues. Mahomes was among the Chiefs to speak to the media via video call on Wednesday. He dismissed calls for he and other star athletes to “stick to sports.”

This is what Patrick Mahomes said about those who ask athletes to “stick to sports” pic.twitter.com/QlEHLBSTUD — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) June 10, 2020

“We are people too,” Patrick Mahomes said. “I feel like those people have kids and they understand that their kid could play sports and their kids could possibly be in the same position that we’re in. And they would want their kids to show their heart and show who they truly are and try to affect the world in the most positive way possible.”

“That’s what we believe that we’re doing. And so, obviously, we know that not everyone agrees with everything that you’re going to say. Just know that when we say stuff, we mean it and we care and we want to make the world the best place for our future kids and for generations to come behind us.”

Coming off of his first championship, Mahomes is using the most of his influence here.

[610 Sports KC]