Patrick Mahomes Sums Up His Relationship With Baker Mayfield

Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield had the sports world in awe when they went head-to-head back in 2016. Their respective teams combined for 125 points. The odds of seeing a shootout of that magnitude aren’t very high, but you never know what to expect in the playoffs.

The Cleveland Browns took care of business on Wild Card weekend, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. Mayfield had a very strong performance in his first postseason game, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

Cleveland needs a similar performance from Mayfield if it’s going to keep up with Kansas City. After all, we know what Mahomes is capable of when the bright lights are on him.

Mahomes doesn’t need any added motivation to play his best this Sunday, but he did admit that he’ll try and avenge his loss to Mayfield from 2016.

“Obviously it’s cool to get to play against him in such a big game in the playoffs and everything like that,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve known him for a long time, since I was a senior in high school. And to be able to play on this stage is going to be special. He went to Oklahoma, I went to Texas Tech. He got the better of me in college, so I’ll try to do my best to win in the NFL.” Although he was on the losing side of the Oklahoma-Texas Tech game, Mahomes finished it with 734 passing yards, 85 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns. Mayfield, meanwhile, threw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns. It was one of the best games of his collegiate career. We’ll see if Mahomes can get the better of Mayfield this upcoming Sunday. Kickoff for the Browns-Chiefs game is at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.