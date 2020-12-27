Patrick Mahomes Sums Up Today’s Disappointing Performance

Only a few NFL teams can be disappointed following a win, but the Kansas City Chiefs are one of them.

Kansas City clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC with today’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, but it wasn’t pretty. The Chiefs trailed the Falcons for most of the game before winning, 17-14, to move to 14-1 on the season.

It was a rough afternoon for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. Kansas City’s star quarterback threw for 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 24 of 44 passing.

Following the game, Mahomes summed up his performance. He placed most of the blame for the bad game on his own shoulders.

“I think it was just a bad day for the offense, starting with me,” Mahomes told reporters following the game, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “I think the offense will figure it out.”

The Chiefs have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so Mahomes and the starters don’t have to play next weekend.

Kansas City is set to finish the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs and the Chargers are currently scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T.