Jimmy Johnson Has Honest Comment About Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is only in his third season as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the 25-year-old superstar is already being talked about as an all-time great.

Mahomes put the NFL on notice last season, leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl. Following up that type of accomplishment would be impossible for most quarterbacks, but Mahomes is no ordinary athlete. As a result, he has the Chiefs back on the grandest stage of them all to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The league-wide belief is that Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. And yet, he might not even be the best quarterback on the field next Sunday when the Buccaneers and Chiefs clash in Super Bowl LV.

Former Dallas Cowboys head Jimmy Johnson discussed that narrative during an appearance on NFL Network.

“The most talented quarterback in this game [Super Bowl LV] is Patrick Mahomes. He’s the most talented quarterback I’ve ever seen, including John Elway, and I didn’t think anyone would be more talented than John Elway.”

“The most talented QB in this game is @PatrickMahomes… and I didn’t think anyone would be more talented than John Elway.”@JimmyJohnson joined @PatrickClaybon to dive deeper into the QB showdown in #SBLV, being inducted in to the @ProFootballHOF, and more! pic.twitter.com/M1gqpm2l6J — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 29, 2021

It’s safe to say that Johnson is a huge believer in Mahomes.

Mahomes outperformed Brady when the Buccaneers and Chiefs squared off in Week 12. If he can replicate that performance, he could capture his second championship at the young age of 25. That’d be an impressive feat for someone who is being compared to John Elway.

