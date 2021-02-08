Patrick Mahomes Sums Up His Super Bowl Performance

It’s rare that Patrick Mahomes has run around as much as he was forced to in Super Bowl LV. And rest assured: He didn’t like it either.

Speaking to the media after game, Mahomes was understandably critical of his own performance. He praised the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for being “the better team” and admitted that it was probably the worst beating he’d taken in a long time.

“Obviously, I didn’t play like I wanted to play,” Mahomes said. “What else can you say? All you can do is leave everything you have on the field, and I felt like the guys did that. They were the better team today. They beat us pretty good, the worst I think I’ve been beaten in a long time, but I’m proud of the guys and how they fought to the very end of the game.”

Mahomes completed 53-percent of his passes for 270 yards and threw two second-half interceptions. It was only the fourth time in his NFL career that he’s been held without a passing touchdown.

The Buccaneers won the game 31-9.

2020 was Patrick Mahomes’ third postseason appearance, and the second time that he was eliminated at the hands of Tom Brady.

Mahomes and Brady aren’t slated to face off in the regular season in 2021. So if another meeting between the two is in the cards, it can only happen in Super Bowl LVI.

But with the Bucs slated to bring back most of the defense that gave him hell last night, we could be looking at a similar result next year.

Was Super Bowl LV the worst performance of Patrick Mahomes’ career?