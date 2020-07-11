Patrick Mahomes Reveals How Many Super Bowls He Wants

Patrick Mahomes has one number in mind when it comes to his total Super Bowls won.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already has one Super Bowl championship. And, with Kansas City signing Mahomes to a 10-year extension, a lot of people are wondering how many he’ll end up with.

Mahomes says that he would love to get to at least six Super Bowls and match legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

“I don’t know if there’s a number,” Mahomes told ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe on Friday. “I mean obviously you try to chase greatness, and [Brady’s] got six, so I’m going to try to do whatever I can to at least get to that number.

“I understand how hard that is, really, it’s a one of a kind thing for Tom to be able to get to nine Super Bowls and win six of them, so I’m just going to go about the process every single day of trying to make myself better and do whatever I can to make the Kansa City Chiefs better.”

It’s incredibly hard to win one Super Bowl, let alone six, but Mahomes is already on the board at the age of 24.

The Kansas City Chiefs could add another one this season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are expected to open the 2020 NFL regular season as the favorite to win it all again.