Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Underwent Surgery Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a rough Super Bowl. The superstar quarterback was constantly under pressure in his team’s 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To make things tougher, Mahomes was playing at less than 100 percent.

The Chiefs quarterback has been battling through a foot injury this postseason. Mahomes had an injured toe that was evident throughout the playoffs, especially in the win over the Cleveland Browns.

Mahomes had successful surgery on his toe on Wednesday. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the details on Twitter.

“Patrick Mahomes’ foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson went well today, source said. No issues at all. Time to rehab, while soon chasing a baby around,” he reports.

As Rapoport mentioned, Mahomes’ fiancee is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does!” Brittany Matthews wrote after the Super Bowl loss.

“Now let’s have a baby.”

It should be an eventful offseason for the superstar quarterback. Hopefully he can get back to 100 percent health soon.