Patrick Mahomes Took A Big Business Step This Week

In November of 2018, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants a Whataburger restaurant in Kansas City. It took a few years, but the former MVP has managed to turn that dream into a reality.

Mahomes, who is part of a group called KMO Burger, has officially opened up a Whataburger in the Kansas City area this Tuesday.

This Whataburger restaurant is located at 10780 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Chiefs fans could really show their support for Mahomes by visiting this Whataburger location this week.

Mahomes announced in August of 2021 that he was going to make this happen.

"When I got to Kansas City, it was the first time I'd really been out of Texas and didn't have Whataburger all the time," Mahomes said. "And so, I ended up talking to some people and we ended up making it happen where we're going to have a lot of locations out here, and I'll have a little bit of Texas here in Kansas City."

Kudos to Mahomes for making this happen.