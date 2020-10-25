Patrick Mahomes Has A Telling Comment On Snow Games

The Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs are likely to play in the first winter weather game of the 2020 NFL season today.

Frigid temperatures and snow storms are expected during this afternoon’s clash between AFC West foes.

According to weather.com, there is an 80 percent chance of snow from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. There’s a pretty good chance of some accumulation, too, as snow showers are in the forecast from 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“Projections show anywhere from 1-5 inches and upward of 12 inches of snow accumulation throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to stay right around 20 degrees, which would make it the coldest game of the season for the Chiefs,” Chiefs Wire added.

The kickoff temperature is expected to be in the teens and there should be snowfall before and during the game.

🏈❄️❄️ Just miserable weather today in Denver:

– Kickoff temp around 16°.

– Feels-like temp 0-5°.

– Pre-game and in-game snow. Full thoughts and forecast: https://t.co/1Hr4WptYbY pic.twitter.com/ksL80KTImo — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) October 25, 2020

Thankfully for the Chiefs, they have a quarterback who loves to play in the snow.

“I think I’m a snow game guy. I don’t know why, but I kind of like it. Everything’s just super slow and I’m just out here, like, standing straight in the pocket,” Mahomes said during a previous snow game.

Chance of snow in Denver on Sunday: 90% Patrick Mahomes loves a snow game 😂 (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/KhgNswx9or — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2020

The Chiefs and the Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised by CBS.