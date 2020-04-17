Patrick Mahomes Dethrones Tom Brady In Player Merchandise Sales

Tom Brady has been dethroned… in the merchandise game. Over the last year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes sold more merchandise than the now-former New England Patriots legend.

It shouldn’t come as a major surprise. At the start of the one-year period, March 1, 2019, Mahomes was coming off an MVP season. It was his first full year as a starter, and he looked like a force for years to come.

He followed it up by bringing the Kansas City Chiefs their first Super Bowl Championship in 50 years. It shouldn’t come as a major surprise that his jersey is the most popular of that 12 month period.

Brady remains at No. 2, followed by 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at No. 3. Expect to see him jump back up when this annual list is published next year, with his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was announced weeks after the timeframe closed. In the weeks since, Brady’s new Buccaneers jersey has been a huge seller, and he’s probably the favorite to take back the No. 1 spot for next year.

Patrick Mahomes takes over the top spot in player merchandise sales from Tom Brady, but Brady's move to Tampa could put him back on top next year https://t.co/JhYLp4U08t — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 17, 2020

Quarterbacks always do well on lists like these. They occupy six of the top 10 spots, and 19 of the top 50. Meanwhile, Khalil Mack, the star defensive end for the Chicago Bears, is the only defensive player in the top 10. Only eight defensive players cracked the top 50.

Here are the top 10 players, via the NFLPA:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys RB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns WR Kahlil Mack, Chicago Bears DE Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers QB George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers TE

Seven teams did not land a player on the top 50 list: the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Redskins.

