What Tom Brady Told Patrick Mahomes After The 2019 AFC Championship

This season’s AFC Championship wasn’t the Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes, Patriots-Chiefs rematch many were hoping for.

A veteran New England team took down the up-and-comer Chiefs in 2019. Brady led another game-winning drive in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl.

Due to NFL overtime rules, Mahomes didn’t even have a chance to try and tie or win the game – which most expected he would’ve had Kansas City won the OT coin toss.

For Brady, winning AFC Championships was a tradition. For Mahomes, last season’s AFC Championship loss was pure heart-break.

But Mahomes’ defeat came with a valuable lesson.

Following the game, Brady and the Chiefs QB spent a few minutes talking to each other. And now over a year later, we finally know what was said between the student and the teacher.

“The biggest thing he said was, ‘Stay with the process and be who you are.’ He didn’t want me to change at all,” Mahomes told Peter King of NBC Sports. “He wanted me to go out there and take advantage of every single day. When you hear it from a guy like that, who’s had the success at the level that he’s had for his entire career, you know you’ve got to take advantage of every single day if you want to be great.”

It was a bitter defeat for the Chiefs. But a year later, Mahomes’ 2019 experience has paid off.

The Chiefs are advancing to the Super Bowl to face the San Francisco 49ers.