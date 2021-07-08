Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Reaction To Tom Brady Comparisons

Tom Brady has pretty much cemented himself as the Greatest Of All Time when it comes to the quarterback position in the NFL. It would take a lot of Patrick Mahomes to enter into that conversation, but he may have the most impressive skill set of any QB that we’ve seen.

Mahomes already has one Super Bowl under his belt. Earlier this year, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat him and erased the Kansas City Chiefs‘ bid for back-to-back titles, something that hasn’t been accomplished since Brady’s New England Patriots pulled it off in 2003-04.

The two quarterbacks’ legacies are pretty closely linked at this point. The fact that they’ll share this year’s Madden NFL 22 cover cements it.

Any quarterback vying for the GOAT title will have to stare down Tom Brady’s legacy. Mahomes isn’t too concerned about it at this point. During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, he said it is still far too early to have those “Michael Jordan/LeBron James”-style debates.

Patrick Mahomes isn't ready for the MJ vs. LeBron comparisons with Tom Brady just yet 👀 pic.twitter.com/TEAHpDD2QN — First Take (@FirstTake) July 8, 2021

“I mean, it’s still early for the LeBron-Michael Jordan stuff but for me, if you’re in this league then you’re trying to win,” Mahomes said during the show on Thursday. “You’re trying to be the best player on that football field every single day.

“Tom’s done it for a long time and he’s won a lot of Super Bowls. When you’re coming up and watching football, you want to go out there and win championships like he’s done. I’m going to try to do whatever I can every single year to put us in a position that we can win a lot of championships, hopefully.”

So far, Brady’s had the best of him in head-to-head competition, with the Super Bowl win, and a victory in the AFC Championship in 2018. He’ll always have those bragging rights, but otherwise Patrick Mahomes’ resume at age 25 is as good as it gets.

[First Take]