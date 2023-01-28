Patrick Mahomes' Trainer Shares Hilarious "X-Ray" Of His Ankle

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles to throw a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Everyone in the sports world is anxiously waiting to see how Patrick Mahomes performs on Sunday night against the Bengals.

Last weekend, Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain. Despite how severe it looked, the star quarterback returned to the game and led the Chiefs to victory.

With the AFC Championship Game on the horizon, Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, posted a meme on Twitter regarding the star quarterback's ankle injury.

Stroupe shared a fake photo of an X-Ray.

Check it out:

This is Stroupe's way of saying Mahomes has that "dawg" in him.

During Friday's press conference, Mahomes admit that his ankle is a bit sore. However, he's doing everything in his power to make sure he's as effective as possible this weekend.

"I felt better than I thought I was going to be after the game. Moving on it during the game definitely hurt. But after the game, I was able to rest it and kind of ice it up and do different stuff like that," Mahomes told reporters. "I felt in a little bit better position, and obviously the next morning felt a little bit better, and then I've continued to get better throughout the week, so we'll see how I feel today at practice."

Kickoff for the Bengals-Chiefs game is at 6:30 p.m. ET.