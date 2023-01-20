Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Close To NFL Playoff Record

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Starting this weekend, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will have a chance to elevate their status as one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in NFL history.

Since 2018, Mahomes and Kelce have already connected for 11 touchdown passes in the postseason.

49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice connected for 12 touchdowns during their time in the Bay Area. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Mahomes and Kelce tie that duo on Saturday.

As for the playoff record, that currently belongs to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. They connected for 15 touchdowns during their run in New England.

If Mahomes can continue to play the way he normally does in the postseason, Kelce should have an opportunity to haul in a few touchdown passes this postseason.

In 11 career playoff games, Mahomes has 3,381 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Chiefs will host the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round this Saturday.