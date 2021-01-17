Patrick Mahomes’ Tweet About Chad Henne Is Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on to the AFC Championship Game, and it was Chad Henne, not Patrick Mahomes, who sealed the deal.

After Mahomes left the game in the third quarter with a concussion, his veteran backup Henne had to enter the fray. The 35-year-old, who threw only 38 passes all season, stepped up when he had to.

Henne threw a terrible interception in the end zone on a drive that could have put the Chiefs ahead by two scores, but on Kansas City’s final possession, he was money. On 3rd-and-14 after the two-minute warning, Henne scrambled for 13 yards to set up fourth-and-inches.

Then, with the entire stadium expecting a run or delay of game/punt sequence, Henne took the snap out of shotgun and hit Tyreek Hill on a short pass to lock up the win. Those two plays established a place for Henne in franchise lore.

After watching his teammates close it out, Patrick Mahomes shouted out his backup on Twitter with a clever play in Kevin Garnett’s famous “Anything is possible” speech.

In order for Kansas City to beat the Buffalo Bills next week, Mahomes needs to be out of concussion protocol and healthy to play.

However, even when their superstar QB is back on the field, Chiefs fans will remain grateful for Henne and the job he did filling in.