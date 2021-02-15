Patrick Mahomes Has 2-Word Message To Start The Offseason

It’s officially been one week since the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Bucs in the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes is back clocking in.

Mahomes was surely disappointed by his team’s performance in the 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers last Sunday night. The superstar MVP was under fire all game, rarely having time to make a throw. Tampa Bay’s defense very much got the best of the Kansas City offense.

The Chiefs quarterback doesn’t want that to happen again. Mahomes is already getting back to work.

Kansas City’s quarterback posted a two-word message at the beginning of his offseason.

“Day 1,” he tweeted.

Day 1 ⏰ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 15, 2021

Mahomes reportedly wants to focus on one thing this offseason.

“Growing mentally each and every year has been a big aspect of his offseason,” Palmer said on the show. “Spending a lot of time watching what Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers defense did against him and this Chiefs offense.”

“Mahomes obviously knows that this is a copy cat league and other teams are going to look at that and try emulate what the Buccaneers were able to do.”

It will be a big offseason off of the field for Mahomes, too. His fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is expecting their first child.