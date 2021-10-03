Look: Patrick Mahomes Underhand Touchdown Pass Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes has made it a weekly tradition to make a play that was previously thought to be impossible. On Sunday afternoon, he added another absurd touchdown pass to his highlight reel.

After the Kansas City Chiefs marched down the field on the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes set up for a first-and-goal on the one-yard line. Rather than call for a simple play, head coach Andy Reid dialed up something special for his quarterback.

Mahomes took the snap, faked the hand-off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rolled to his right. He then fired an underhand pass back to Edwards-Helaire who fell into the end zone for a Chiefs touchdown. The score gave Kansas City a 7-3 first quarter lead.

Take a look, via the NFL:

This isn’t the first time that Mahomes has gone underhanded for a touchdown and surely won’t be the last. He’s one of the few quarterbacks in the league that can consistently make this kind of play and Reid is one of the few head coaches who’s willing to even call something like this.

At this point, it shouldn’t be surprising when Mahomes makes something special happen. It’s become somewhat routine for the Chiefs quarterback to pull off ridiculous plays nearly every week.

Despite another strong start to the season for Mahomes, the Chiefs have limped off to a 1-2 start. The team’s defense has struggled and Kansas City doesn’t fully look like the juggernaut that it has been for the past few years.

On Sunday, both Mahomes and the Chiefs started out red hot and the Chiefs grabbed a first half lead. They’ll try to close out the Eagles and improve to 2-2.