Patrick Mahomes Not Happy With His Teammate’s Tweet

The argument over which state has the best high school football is one that always stirs up plenty of debate, even among NFL teammates. Guys get very defensive of their home turf and the quality of football players that are developed there.

This afternoon, an argument over Texas vs. Georgia high school football broke out on Twitter. It started when Kansas City Chiefs and native Georgian wide receiver Mecole Hardman responded to a tweet from Mike Evans claiming that Texas high school football is the best in the country.

“Texas football is not the best,” Hardman wrote. He would later go on to argue with a second wide receiver from Texas, Dez Bryant, over which state is superior.

“I’ll take an all star team from Georgia and beat an all star team from Texas any day,” Hardman said.

Lol I’ll take an all star team from Georgia and beat an all star team from Texas any day. https://t.co/ud0SNpgcKL — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) April 13, 2020

This didn’t sit well with Patrick Mahomes, Hardman’s quarterback in KC. Mahomes is from the Lone Star State and clearly felt the need to protect its high school football honor.

“You sure bro?” Mahomes asked Hardman before later joking that he was “talking to hear himself talk.”

You sure bro? https://t.co/Ai4JrNY51y — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 13, 2020

Mecole just be talking to hear himself talk 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 13, 2020

Both Georgia and Texas are absolutely loaded with high school football talent. Texas as a whole is probably better, but Hardman’s hypothetical Georgia all-star team would be quite formidable.

How much do you want to bet this argument continues in the Chiefs locker room at some point this year?