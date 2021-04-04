Patrick Mahomes Says There’s Nothing To Worry About With His Foot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent foot surgery earlier this offseason, shortly after losing the Super Bowl.

Earlier today, Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany posted a picture on Instagram of the couple celebrating Easter with their brand new daughter. The former league and Super Bowl MVP is still sporting a protective boot on his left foot.

This led to Pat McAfee asking Mahomes on Twitter if his troublesome foot and ankle area is okay. Mahomes responded by saying everything was “all good.”

That is music to the ears of Chiefs fans.

Lolol yeah all good 👍 https://t.co/cOq4APKWHY — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 4, 2021

Mahomes has had ankle trouble in the past, and had to have surgery on a torn plantar plate back in February. This will obviously affect his offseason plans but he should thankfully be good to go in the summer.

Judging by Mahomes’ response to McAfee today, there’s nothing for fans to worry about right now.