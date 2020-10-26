Patrick Mahomes Wants NBA Team To Play In Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri boasts a number of successful professional sports teams – the Chiefs, the Royals, Sporting KC and several minor league teams. But Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes believes there’s one sport missing: The NBA.

The NBA hasn’t had a presence in Kansas City since the mid-1980s with the Kansas City Kings. The Kings left town in 1985, heading west and rebranding as the Sacramento Kings.

But with the Toronto Raptors unable to host NBA games in the upcoming 2020-21 season due to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, Mahomes believes the time is right to bring the NBA back to the City of Fountains. He stated as much in a recent post on Twitter.

“Bring them to KC!” Mahomes wrote on Monday. His message was in response to a report that the Raptors will play in Louisville as a result of the US-Canada travel ban.

Bring them to KC! 💪🏽 https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

Finding a suitable venue for the Raptors in Kansas City may be an obstacle though, especially if the NBA plans to let fans into the games.

There are a number of potentially suitable venues in Kansas City proper, but few would be as good as the Jayhawks’ Allen Fieldhouse, located less than an hour’s drive west into Kansas.

We’ve certainly heard worse ideas for what the NBA should do with the Raptors than bringing them to KC. Maybe Mahomes has the right one.

Should the NBA move the Raptors to Kansas City this season?