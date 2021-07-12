Watch: Patrick Mahomes Takes Dig At Justin Herbert

Trash talk for the 2021 NFL season has already begun — and we haven’t even set foot on the football field yet. Earlier this week Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes participated in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. And during yesterday’s final round, the 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs QB called out up-and-coming Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

As Mahomes walked up the fairway, a patron of the event said, “watch out for Justin Herbert next year.”

The former league MVP quickly responded, “I’ll see it when I believe it.” He had the phrase backwards, but it was clear what he meant.

Herbert had an outstanding rookie season in 2020, logging 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 15 starts. Behind these blistering Year 1 numbers, the No. 6 overall pick out of Oregon claimed the title of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

While these rookie stats are no doubt impressive, they pale in comparison to the numbers Mahomes put up in his first year as a starter. After playing just one game in his rookie season, the former No. 10 overall pick burst onto the NFL scene in 2018 — notching 5,097 yards and league-leading 50 touchdowns en route to an NFL MVP trophy, Pro-Bowl honors and a First-Team All-Pro selection.

With all of the records and accomplishments Mahomes has logged so far in his young NFL career, Herbert has a ways to go before the 2020 Super Bowl MVP has to “watch out” for him.

That being said, Herbert certainly has the Chargers franchise pointed in the right direction. In the final four games of the 2020 regular season, the rookie QB led his team to four straight victories behind 1,112 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception.

Their final win of the season came against Kansas City, but Mahomes was sidelined to prepare for their upcoming playoff run.

Mahomes and Herbert are set to face off much earlier in 2021 as the Chargers head to Kansas City for a Week 3 matchup on Sep. 26.