Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 3-Word Reaction To Insane Touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20 early in the fourth quarter thanks to Patrick Mahomes' rushing touchdown.

Mahomes' three-yard score was a sensational individual play, with the one-time MVP leaping over the top and breaking the plane while absorbing a major hit.

Mahomes fumbled, but the ball had already crossed the goal line, meaning the touchdown was good.

Chiefs fans had to be amped up seeing their signal caller go all out like that, and Mahomes' wife Brittany certainly seemed excited on social media.

"THATS MY BOY!!!!!!!" she tweeted after the TD.

It's been a busy week for the Mahomes family. The couple welcomed their son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, nicknamed "Bronze," on Monday.

Now, Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is looking to bring a victory home to his wife, daughter and newborn baby boy.

We'll see if the Chiefs can hang on. The fourth quarter of Kansas City-Cincinnati is now playing on CBS.