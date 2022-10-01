Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Furious With Controversial Story

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Friday, The Kansas City Star released an opinion piece on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was not a generous article.

The headline for this opinion piece from The Kansas City Star says "The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself."

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, responded to this story on Twitter. She's not happy about it, and for good reason.

"Y'all are extremely ignorant for this," she tweeted. "Kansas City doesn't do this to it's people, what a joke you guys are."

It's one thing for the rest of the NFL world to call out Mahomes' flashy playing style. When a news outlet based in Kansas City does it, that's a bad look.

In such a short amount of time, Mahomes has cemented his status as the most exciting player that Kansas City has ever seen. He has also managed to do that without generating any negative headlines.

Mahomes has not yet responded to this story.