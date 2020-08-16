Patrick’ Mahomes Work Ethic Comment Should Terrify The NFL

At 25 years of age, Patrick Mahomes has already pretty much conquered the NFL landscape. He’s won league MVP, Super Bowl MVP, passing titles and earned the biggest contract in American sports history.

But despite all that, it looks like Mahomes hasn’t even approached his ceiling yet. In a recent interview, Mahomes explained that he still watches film on the NFL stars of past and present to improve his game however he can.

“…I try to look at what guys have done before me. I’ve looked at guys like Dan Marino [and Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers] and how he had success. And I look at the guys that are playing around the league like Deshaun Watson and Lamar (Jackson) and Dak Prescott and all these guys that are having success. I try to find what they do and try to take it out and put it into my game so I can be a better player every single time I step on the field.”

The argument can easily be made that Mahomes has already surpassed all six of the quarterbacks he mentioned. But the fact that he’s working hard to replicate what they do/did better than him should be pretty frightening.

Patrick Mahomes was seen at practice today working on throws in a kind of a forward pitch style motion. With as talented as he is, and how he studies other QBs to try and implement it into his game, it feels like we’ve just seen the tip of the iceberg. He’s his answer on it. pic.twitter.com/OVF3XLEeiE — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 16, 2020

Mahomes won the NFL MVP award in his second NFL season, after sitting on the bench as a rookie. He led Kansas City to its first Super Bowl in 50 years in his third.

In just 31 regular season games, Mahomes has gone 24-7 with 9,412 yards and 76 touchdowns with only 18 interceptions.

He’s parlayed that success plus his Super Bowl win into a 10-year contract worth upwards of $500 million.

And he’s only getting better…

NFL teams beware.