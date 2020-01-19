Patriots QB Tom Brady Opens Up About His Offseason Decision

Tom Brady is the biggest name in this year’s free agent quarterback class. There’s been no shortage of speculation about the 42-year-old’s future.

Brady has indicated he wants to play in 2020, but where is the big question. Could he really suit up somewhere other than New England?

It is a possibility Brady seems to be embracing, because, well, he claims he’s open to everything right now.

Brady’s quotes during a radio interview today seem to indicate he’s prepared for any possible scenario, even retirement.

Tom Brady via @westwood1sports on his future: "I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job. I am looking to what is ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I will embrace it with open arms." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 19, 2020

Brady’s 4,057 passing yards this season were his lowest in a full season since 2012. He threw for 3,554 in 2016, but only played in 12 games.

Brady’s 24 touchdown passes were his lowest total since 2006. He showed signs of aging throughout the season, but the Patriots’ offensive personnel in 2019 was admittedly weak compared to recent years.

Without a doubt, Brady’s future will be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, topics in the NFL this offseason.