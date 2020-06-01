Peter King Ranks The Top 5 Teams In The NFL Right Now

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King has released his initial 2020 power rankings as the offseason comes to a close.

We’re still a month-plus away from training camp and two-plus months away from preseason games, but we’re long removed from the NFL Draft and the start of free agency.

There are still some moves that could be made (Cam Newton, Jadeveon Clowney) but for the most part, team rosters are close to set for the 2020 regular season. Which team is on top heading into the fall?

According to King, it’s the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Kansas City Chiefs come in at No. 1 in King’s power rankings.

“I hate picking teams to repeat. It’s happened once this century, and not for the past 15 years. Too much can happen. And the Chiefs absolutely are vulnerable on defense. It’s not a superior defense—31st overall in 2018, 17th last year—but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo used Chris Jones in the front and Tyrann Mathieu in the back so well last season, all the way through the Super Bowl. All three return. I just love the offense too much to pick anyone else first,” King writes.

King is far from the only NFL expert to have Kansas City at No. 1 overall. The Chiefs lead the way in nearly everyone’s preseason power rankings.

Here’s how his top five shakes out:

Kansas City Baltimore New Orleans San Francisco Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers at No. 5 overall is the bold pick. Tom Brady and Co. are getting a lot of hype heading into their first season together. Will they be able to live up to it? King believes they will.

You can view his full rankings here.