Peter King Slams Ex-NFL Player For ‘Disgraceful’ Report

Earlier this month, former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger started a rumor on Twitter involving Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ohrnberger tweeted that Mahomes is banning his fiancé, Brittany Matthews, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes, from Chiefs games next season.

It didn’t take long for Mahomes to debunk this rumor, tweeting “Y’all just be making stuff up these days.”

In his latest column, NFL writer Peter King shared his thoughts on this situation. He believes it was a disgraceful rumor that Ohrnberger started.

“Instead, the bigger Mahomes story of the week was how he was caught up in a crazy catfishing story that intended to tarnish him, his fiancé and his brother,” King wrote. “Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star summed up this blight on us as people better than I could. I know Mahomes; I am not tight with him. But my experiences with him, and every scintilla of evidence I have from those close to him, is that he’s a good person with a good heart. Such a shame in our society that we invent worse-than-Johnny-Knoxville-gotcha crap like this. It’s more than a shame. It’s a disgrace.”

Ohrnberger recently issued an apology to Mahomes on social media.

“I can’t substantiate the information that I tweeted out earlier today regarding Patrick Mahomes and his family,” Ohrnberger tweeted. “The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust. I will delete this tweet today along with the original thread. Please pass this along.”

Even though Ohrnberger apologized, the damage has already been done.

Next time Ohrnberger reports something on social media, NFL fans will probably wait for someone else to confirm it.