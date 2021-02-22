Peyton Manning Reveals The NFL Quarterback His Son Roots For

The new generation of Mannings is growing up and finally started to enjoy watching football. And with no family members currently in the NFL to root for, Peyton Manning revealed whose jerseys his kids are rocking on Sundays.

In a recent episode of Detail, Manning revealed that his nine-year-old son Marshall likes to wear a Patrick Mahomes jersey. He said his son loves to talk about Mahomes and how good he is.

“My kids are decked out in Chiefs jerseys,” Manning said via KCNC-TV’s Ryan Mayer. “They got Mahomes on, they got Tyreek Hill. [When] your kids are wearing Chiefs jerseys, you’ve just got to suck it up.”

“We go skiing this past weekend, and my son’s in a Mahomes jersey to ski in and his buddy Zack is wearing a Mahomes Texas Tech jersey,” Manning said. “I mean everywhere I go, it’s Mahomes, Mahomes, Mahomes. Tells you what kind of great player he is if he’s got some huge 9-year-old fans out here in Denver, Colorado.”

Given that Peyton Manning spent his last few years with the Denver Broncos, that has to hurt his pride.

Though in fairness, the Broncos haven’t exactly had too many quarterbacks worth rooting for since Manning retired in 2015.

If you’re a young NFL fan, how could you not like Patrick Mahomes? The Chiefs quarterback has been arguably the best at his position for the better part of three years. He’s a constant presence in primetime and already has two Super Bowl appearances, a ring, and an NFL MVP award.

Something tells us Marshall Manning isn’t the only son of an NFL star who’s fallen in love with Patrick Mahomes.