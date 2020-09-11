Photo: Andy Reid’s Sideline Face Shield Is Going Viral Tonight

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is COVID-19 prepared as he mans the sideline during tonight’s 2020 season opener.

Safety is important as the NFL begins play during this pandemic. Reid no doubt understands this, which is why he didn’t even mask up tonight.

Instead, he’s going one step further. The Super Bowl champion coach’s hat has a built-in face shield.

It can hopefully protect Big Red from germs, even if it seems to have the tendency of fogging up.

Andy Reid's hat has a built-in face shield. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/L6piMAG1hy — theScore (@theScore) September 11, 2020

Not surprisingly, Reid’s gear has elicited plenty of reaction on social media.

Bruh!! Andy shield foggy as hell. He need a shield wiper on that joint. He’s gonna have to stick the play sheet under that thing soon. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 11, 2020

I can't get enough of the Andy Reid face shield. It's foggin' up like teenagers makin' out in a car. Please, someone, get him a windshield wiper at halftime. pic.twitter.com/rSJJ9Yakyk — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) September 11, 2020

Why is Andy Reid’s fogged-up face shield so adorable — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 11, 2020

I have face shield envy @ Andy Reid — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) September 11, 2020

I think that the same guy that wiped down Jerry Jones sunglasses needs to attend to Andy Reid’s face shield — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 11, 2020

The Andy Reid Face Shield is the new Richard Hamilton Face Mask. Not sure he can really coach another game without it the rest of his career. It just fits perfect. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) September 11, 2020

Through the foggy glass, Reid has to like what he’s seeing. His Chiefs have taken a 14-7 lead on the Houston Texans off a pair of Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes.

Kansas City is picking up right where it left off in Miami in February.