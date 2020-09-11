The Spun

Photo: Andy Reid’s Sideline Face Shield Is Going Viral Tonight

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy ReidKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Houston Texans during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is COVID-19 prepared as he mans the sideline during tonight’s 2020 season opener.

Safety is important as the NFL begins play during this pandemic. Reid no doubt understands this, which is why he didn’t even mask up tonight.

Instead, he’s going one step further. The Super Bowl champion coach’s hat has a built-in face shield.

It can hopefully protect Big Red from germs, even if it seems to have the tendency of fogging up.

Not surprisingly, Reid’s gear has elicited plenty of reaction on social media.

Through the foggy glass, Reid has to like what he’s seeing. His Chiefs have taken a 14-7 lead on the Houston Texans off a pair of Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes.

Kansas City is picking up right where it left off in Miami in February.


