Photo: Andy Reid’s New Face Mask Is Going Viral Today

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy ReidKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Houston Texans during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NFL coaches are required to wear face masks on the sideline during games this season. We’ve seen a number of different looks from various head coaches across the league.

Few NFL head coaches have gone viral for their masks as much as Andy Reid, though.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach wore a big face cover for his team’s season opener. The plastic cover fogged up during the game. Unsurprisingly, memes about Reid’s mask went viral on social media following the season opener.

A couple of months later, Reid is once again going viral for his mask. This one is a traditional face mask, only it has quite a bit of room in the front.

Check it out:

 

Reid’s mask went viral a couple of weeks ago, too. The jokes about his mask were similar, though.

The Chiefs have bigger things to worry about, though.

Kansas City is trailing Miami, 7-0, late in the first quarter. The Chiefs are playing for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Both the Chiefs and the Steelers are tied atop the conference.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to face Buffalo on Sunday night.


