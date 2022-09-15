Photo Of Chiefs Stadium Going Viral Before Game vs. Chargers

Arrowhead Stadium will look a bit different tonight for the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In honor Arrowhead Stadium's 50th anniversary, the end zones at the stadium are painted red. That's how they looked for the Chiefs' first game at the stadium in 1972.

The fonts and logos on the field at Arrowhead Stadium mimic the original designs.

In addition to giving the end zones a vintage look, the grounds crew at Arrowhead Stadium changed the logo at midfield. It now features the original Arrowhead design.

Moments ago, a photo of Arrowhead Stadium was released on Twitter. That post is already going viral.

The Chiefs looked sensational in Week 1, dismantling the Arizona Cardinals on the road. Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 360 passing yards and five touchdowns.

The Chargers, meanwhile, defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in their season opener. Justin Herbert had an efficient outing, completing 26-of-34 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns.

Kickoff for the Chargers-Chiefs game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.