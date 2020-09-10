Photo Of Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral

In just over two hours, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will take the field for their first game of the season.

Kansas City squares off against the Houston Texans in a rematch of last year’s divisional playoff game. Houston jumped out to an early lead before Patrick Mahomes unleashed his magic and led the Chiefs on an incredible comeback.

This time around, the Chiefs hope to get off to a much better start. Before the game kicks off, though, Chiefs players made their way to the locker room from the parking lot.

Before each and every game, players can be seen walking to the locker room and they often try to make a statement. That was the case once again on Thursday night.

Star tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Mecole Hardman made interesting outfit choices.

Check it out.

THESE 👏 FITS 👏 pic.twitter.com/vDNg8o97dG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 10, 2020

Hardman walking into an NFL game with a teddy bear while wearing his pajamas is an incredible move.

The former Georgia wide receiver showcased his immense speed on the field during his rookie season. Although he had just 26 receptions during the 2019 season, he racked up nearly 540 yards – that’s almost 21 yards per reception.

He and Tyreek Hill give the Chiefs one of the fastest wide receiver duos in the entire league.

Both will be back on the field tonight against the Texans. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.