Photo Of Patrick Mahomes, Stephon Gilmore Went Viral This Morning

On Wednesday morning, New England Patriots superstar corner Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The news comes after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the virus on Saturday morning. Newton’s positive diagnosis led to the postponement of New England’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gilmore tested negative several times leading up to that game after “close contact” with Cam Newton. After he and his teammates tested negative, the NFL allowed the Patriots-Chiefs game to be played on Monday night.

Now, in the wake of his positive test, the NFL is catching heat for allowing the Patriots to play. A photo from the postgame had Chiefs fans worried about Patrick Mahomes.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP was in close contact with Gilmore after the Chiefs win over the Patriots on Monday night.

Check it out.

Put Mahomes in a hermetically sealed bubble please pic.twitter.com/LK62mS3Ei3 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 7, 2020

Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs have all tested negative in recent days.

Over the weekend, Chiefs backup quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the virus. However, since then, Kansas City has not had any positive tests.

Chiefs fans will have to hope that Mahomes can stay healthy for the entire season.

Next up for Kansas City is a battle against against the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s an important divisional game, as the Chiefs could open up a dominant lead in the division with a win.