Photo: Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany, Reacts To Huge Contract

It’s a good time to be a member of the Patrick Mahomes squad.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback agreed to the biggest contract extension in NFL history on Monday. The Super Bowl-winning QB has signed a 10-year extension that could be worth up to $503 million.

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt could not be happier.

“Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports,” Hunt said in a statement.

“With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

Those close to Mahomes are pretty pumped, too.

Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, posted a cute message on her Instagram feed following the contract signing.

“Let me tell y’all about my best friend, he earned that ish,” she wrote.

Mahomes definitely earned it.

The Chiefs young quarterback is just three years into his NFL career, but he’s already won a league MVP and a Super Bowl. Some have gone as far to say that he’s the most-talented player in the history of the position.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are a couple of months removed from winning the Super Bowl. Now, he’ll try to do it again, only this time as the highest-paid player in league history.