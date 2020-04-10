Photo: Patrick Mahomes Was An Answer On Jeopardy! Tonight

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes’ added ‘being featured on “Jeopardy!”‘ to his growing list of accomplishments for 2020.

It probably won’t be the last time Mahomes is mentioned on the popular game show. We’re not sure what the category was, but the clue illustrated just how good the last few months have been for the third-year superstar.

“Leading his team to a come-from-behind victory, this 24-year-old Kansas City QB became the youngest Super Bowl MVP winner in 2020,” the clue read.

Mahomes and the Chiefs’ rallied from double-digits in all three playoff games this year, with their comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV the icing on the cake. As long as Andy Reid is on the sideline and Mahomes is leading the offense, no opponents’ lead is safe against KC.

In three NFL seasons (two as a starter), Mahomes has made two Pro Bowls, won an MVP and was first-team All-Pro in 2018, won a Super Bowl and was Super Bowl MVP.

He is showing no signs of stopping any time soon either, which is terrible news for the rest of the NFL.

Life is good for Kansas City fans.