Photos: A Chiefs Player Made Andy Reid Easter Eggs

The added time at home for social isolation has given some people plenty of extra time to be extra creative on Easter.

Take Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, who decided to create some special Easter eggs for head coach Andy Reid. On Sunday, the Chiefs revealed that Kpassagnon made a handful of eggs with his coach’s face on them.

The faces eschew the ears and hair, and depict a wide variety of different looks. Reid appears surprised, happy, shock and unamused depending on which egg you’re looking at.

The reactions to the Andy Reid Easter eggs on Twitter has been a little bit mixed, though. There seems to be a pretty even split between people who are impressed with the craftsmanship, and people who are terrified by how lifelike they are.

.@Passinyo made some Andy Reid Easter Eggs 🐰 pic.twitter.com/FZN6bOXMYH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 12, 2020

Whether you love Kpassagnon’s designs or get scared of them, it’s pretty clear that the man’s got some real artistic talent.

He’s also a pretty decent situational pass rusher, too. This past year he had his best season with the Chiefs, recording a career-high 4.0 sacks, 29 tackles and six tackles for loss with 11 QB hits in 16 games.

He also has a Super Bowl ring to add to his collection now.

What do you think Andy Reid would say about those Easter eggs with his face on them?