Photos: Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Contract

It’s a happy week for the Hunt family.

The Kansas City Chiefs owners signed their superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, to a record-breaking contract extension on Monday afternoon.

Mahomes, an NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion, agreed to a 10-year extension that could be worth up to $503 million. It’s the biggest deal in the history of the NFL.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt could not be happier.

“Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports,” Hunt said in a statement.

“With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

The rest of his family is pretty pumped, too. Clark’s daughter, Gracie, posted a couple of celebratory photos on her Instagram Story.

“#GameOfMahomes” and “#ChiefsKingdom,” she wrote, sharing photos of the superstar quarterback.

ESPN had some details on the massive contract:

League sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. The extension includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. It also includes the ability for Mahomes to have outs if certain “guaranteed mechanisms” aren’t exercised, a source told Schefter.

It’s good to be a Chiefs fan right now, that is for sure.