Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in a rare October snow game on Sunday afternoon in Denver.

The Chiefs and the Broncos are playing on a snow-covered field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. So far, it’s been a close contest, with the two teams locked at seven a piece.

Mahomes expressed excitement for this one. He’s made it clear that he enjoys playing in the snow.

“I think I’m a snow game guy. I don’t know why, but I kind of like it. Everything’s just super slow and I’m just out here, like, standing straight in the pocket,” Mahomes said during a previous snow game.

Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, does not appear to be enjoying it as much. The pregnant fiancee of the superstar quarterback isn’t a fan of the cold temperatures.

Denver, you are very cold🤣 glad I decided to come to this game 🥶 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) October 25, 2020

Hey, we don’t blame her. Standing around in the cold is much more difficult to tolerate than playing in the cold.

Mahomes and Matthews have already experienced a pretty huge 2020. They won a Super Bowl to start the year, signed a $500 million extension this spring, got engaged at the start of the season and recently announced that a baby is on the way.

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating for more than eight years, with their relationship dating all the way back to high school. The duo has certainly come a long way.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring celebration.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond,” Brittany wrote on Instagram.

Today, Mahomes and the Chiefs are simply trying to win a snow game.

