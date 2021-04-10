Earlier this year, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid, who’s the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a car accident that hospitalized two young children.

Reid admitted to having “two or three drinks” and his prescription Adderall prior to the accident in February. The crash seriously injured a five-year-old girl, as the family’s lawyer revealed in March that she suffered brain damage.

“Likely she has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life,” family attorney Tom Porto said. “She’s not walking. It’s a sad, sad story.”

Although an update on the young girl’s status isn’t available at this time, it has been announced that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the crash that involved Reid.

There is no timetable for when this review will be completed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Britt Reid crash from February under review by Missouri prosecutorshttps://t.co/xXwBqPsyHx — FOX21 News (@FOX21News) April 10, 2021

Reid is under investigation for driving impaired. It’s worth noting the police did see clues of impairment when Reid underwent a sobriety test.

The Chiefs already parted ways with Reid, albeit the NFL is still conducting its own investigation. Porto applauded the Chiefs for how they handled this situation.

“We don’t at all feel like this has been swept under the rug. It’s definitely on the forefront of the franchise’s mind. That means a lot, and we hope that it stays there until we can reach some sort of resolution of this matter.”

We’ll have an update on Reid when the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office completes its review.