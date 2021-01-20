Practice Update For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

All eyes are on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes suffered a head and neck injury in Sunday’s Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns. Despite reports that Mahomes did not suffer a concussion on the play in question, he nonetheless has to go through the NFL concussion protocol.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mahomes will be limited to “very light practice” on Wednesday due to that concussion protocol. Rapoport noted that he may ultimately be listed as limited or DNP.

More notably, Mahomes does not have any symptoms of a concussion. Nevertheless, he will undergo some tolerance tests as the week progresses.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have a very light practice today as part of his plan while in the NFL concussion protocol, source said. Could be listed as limited or DNP, but his work will ramp up during the week. Mahomes, who has no symptoms, will do some tolerance tests, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

Patrick Mahomes completed 70 percent of his passes for 255 yards and had two touchdowns before suffering his injury. Backup Chad Henne was forced into action and did just enough to keep the Browns from mounting a comeback.

But most people accept that the Chiefs’ odds of beating the Buffalo Bills – who just held the Baltimore Ravens to three points on Saturday – shrink without Mahomes under center.

Everyone will be eyeing the Chiefs like hawks for the next few days. Each little smidgen of information out of Kansas City will be put under the microscope.

Will Patrick Mahomes make it to the AFC Championship Game this weekend?

The game will be played at 6:40 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.