Practice Update For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

All eyes are on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes suffered a head and neck injury in Sunday’s Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns. Despite reports that Mahomes did not suffer a concussion on the play in question, he nonetheless has to go through the NFL concussion protocol.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mahomes will be limited to “very light practice” on Wednesday due to that concussion protocol. Rapoport noted that he may ultimately be listed as limited or DNP.

More notably, Mahomes does not have any symptoms of a concussion. Nevertheless, he will undergo some tolerance tests as the week progresses.

Patrick Mahomes completed 70 percent of his passes for 255 yards and had two touchdowns before suffering his injury. Backup Chad Henne was forced into action and did just enough to keep the Browns from mounting a comeback.

But most people accept that the Chiefs’ odds of beating the Buffalo Bills – who just held the Baltimore Ravens to three points on Saturday – shrink without Mahomes under center.

Everyone will be eyeing the Chiefs like hawks for the next few days. Each little smidgen of information out of Kansas City will be put under the microscope.

Will Patrick Mahomes make it to the AFC Championship Game this weekend?

The game will be played at 6:40 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.