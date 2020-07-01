On Tuesday night, one of the best players on the Kansas City Chiefs made headlines with a comment about the 2020 season.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo suggested Chris Jones wants to earn North of $20 million per season. However, the Chiefs have not been willing to go above the $20 million per season mark, according to reports.

Arrowhead Live, a Chiefs blog, saw the news from Garafolo and wasn’t too pleased with the information. After Arrowhead Live retweeted the video with an emoji, Jones himself decided to respond.

He made it clear he doesn’t plan to play during the 2020 season unless he gets what he wants. “Or I won’t play. Le’Veon Bell told me about this,” Jones said in the comment.

Check it out.

Or I won’t play. @LeVeonBell told me about this — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 1, 2020

Using Le’Veon Bell as a guide throughout the contract process might not be the smartest decision Jones could make.

Bell reportedly had a five-year, $70 million deal on the table from the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he turned down that offer and held out during the 2018 season before signing with the New York Jets.

New York inked Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal with $35 million guaranteed. For Bell, it was all about the guaranteed money, which Pittsburgh wasn’t willing to negotiate about.

Jones is undoubtedly one of the best defensive lineman in the game. Since entering the NFL he’s second only to Aaron Donald in sacks by interior defensive linemen.

Will the Chiefs give their defensive star what he wants?