Q&A With Former Chiefs All-Pro RB Jamaal Charles

Jamaal Charles’ NFL playing days ended following the 2018 season, but the four-time Pro Bowler is still involved on game days.

Charles has teamed up with Crown Royal for its Crown Royal Gameday initiative, which encourages football fans to imbibe responsibly while watching their favorite team.

“We just want to make sure all fans stay safe and hydrated on game day, wherever you’re watching the game,” Charles told The Spun during an interview this week. The former University of Texas and Kansas City Chiefs star said he enjoys consuming Crown Royal himself, so the pairing works.

During our conversation with Charles, we touched on his former team’s quest for a second Super Bowl, what Texas needs to finally be “back” and more. You can see all he had to say below.

Happy 34th birthday to @jcharles25! 🏈 4x Pro Bowler

🏈 5.4 yards per carry (NFL record among RBs)

🏈 165 rushing yards in one quarter, 2012 (NFL record) pic.twitter.com/uQDR0sgpBa — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) December 27, 2020

Let’s get started…

The Spun: Looking ahead at these NFL playoffs, who do you think is the Chiefs’ biggest challenge? It could be someone from the AFC or NFC.

Jamaal Charles: I think definitely the Buffalo Bills. They’re a team that’s built like Kansas City. They’ve got great wide receivers, great linemen and great defensive backs. [Josh] Allen has been doing a fantastic job at quarterback. He’s been playing at an MVP-level.

The Spun: When you when you look at this Chiefs offense, obviously you got to play in Andy Reid’s system and had a lot of production, but do you ever find yourself wishing you could’ve played with Patrick Mahomes just to see all the damage you could have done?

JC: Kind of, but in my mind, I already played in the offensive scheme. I already played with Andy Reid’s system. I just haven’t played with a player like Pat. It would be cool to have had a player who is capable of making plays like that. Open the passing game so where I know if I get the ball, they’re worried about the pass, they’re not worried about the run. I think my yards per carry would have went up to 6.0 [laughs].

I just know that I played in the offense and had great success in the offensive scheme, but I know playing with Pat it would have went to a whole other level.

The Spun: One of the guys you did play with in Kansas City is Alex Smith. What was it like following his comeback story this year? Did you get a chance to speak with him at all?

JC: I haven’t talked to him but I was able to watch him. To see him come back from that, it was an unbelievable story. He almost had his leg amputated, missed a whole season and people weren’t sure if he’d ever play again. To come back for Washington and win games to go to the playoffs, I think that’s a story that you can’t beat.

The Spun: When you were playing in the NFL, you were regarded as one of the most elusive guys in the league. Who do you think is the toughest guy to tackle right now?

JC: I think Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb. I’m missing a couple of other guys. [Phillip] Lindsay was coming along before he got hurt last year. [Christian] McCaffrey before he got hurt too. I have more but that’s my list right now.

The Spun: Moving on to your alma mater Texas. Obviously, they’ve had a lot going on with the firing of Tom Herman and hiring of Steve Sarkisian. What do you think Texas needs to do to get back to the level they were at when you were playing there?

JC: There’s been a lot of hit-and-misses with head coaches. It’s hard to continue to find a good coach. I guess you have to fire coaches to find the right fit. So I hope Steve Sarkisian can come in and change the organization around. He came from Alabama and won a championship. As long as we can beat OU, I don’t care about nothing. Because if we beat OU, we make it to the Big 12 championship and can make it to the national championship. We just have to get over that hump. We haven’t been able to make it out of the Big 12.

The Spun: Having played for Mack Brown, what do you think he was able to do in order to have that type of success at Texas? What skills did he bring to the table, not just in recruiting and coaching but behind the scenes as well?

JC: I think Coach Brown was great at knowing how to pick the right players and put them in place. That’s what made him so good. The coaches they’ve had now, they’re just getting players. They’re just getting recruits. They’re not putting them in the right place to be successful. They’re just getting players to come play because they’re ranked–three-star, four-star, five-star but don’t know how to play when they get here.

When we had Coach Brown, he knew how to recruit great players but he also knew how to put them in the right places to be successful.

The Spun: In 2020, there were a lot of instances of Texas athletes speaking out, whether it was advocating for statues honoring the first Black football player or voicing their concerns with “The Eyes of Texas.” Were these things discussed among players back when you played or is this something new that has come into the forefront?

JC: It’s something totally new. I didn’t know what “The Eyes of Texas” meant. I had no idea. I was just going there on a scholarship to play football. I didn’t care what the song was because it was something that wasn’t opened up to me yet.

But now, I guess people have started waking up and listening and having a better eye where they start looking at things differently. I think I would have looked at it differently if I knew what it meant…I’m happy that a lot of kids are starting to wake up, starting to speak out. This is the university whose jersey you have to put on and you want to be represented the right way.

The Spun: One last question. Give us a score prediction for Chiefs-Browns this weekend.

JC: Oh man, I think 35-24 Chiefs.

***

You can read more Q&As with prominent athletes and sports media members here.