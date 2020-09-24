Ravens Cornerback Sums Up His Thoughts On Patrick Mahomes

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense will have a tremendous challenge on their hands Monday night as they try to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Los Angeles Chargers actually did that for three quarters on Sunday before Mahomes took over in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Chiefs move to 2-0. Through two games, the reigning Super Bowl MVP has thrown for 513 yards and five touchdowns.

As a member of the Chiefs in 2017, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters got to see Mahomes up close when he was a rookie. Even though Mahomes served as Alex Smith’s backup that year, he left quite an impression on Peters during practice sessions.

“S–t, I remember when he first started throwing the no-look passes at practice,” Peters told reporters, via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “The dude is amazing.

Of course, as much of a tall task as it will be for the Ravens to hold down Mahomes, Kansas City has to try to find a way to stop Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense. Through two games, it has looked every bit as potent as it did in 2019.

Monday’s game will be one of the most anticipated Monday Night Football matchups in a long time. There’s also a good chance it is a preview of the AFC Championship Game.

We can’t wait.