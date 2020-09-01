Report: AFC Contender Has Potential Interest In Leonard Fournette

Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the surprising decision to waive running back Leonard Fournette.

Jacksonville cut the No. 4 overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft just two weeks before the start of the season. The Jaguars reportedly tried to trade Fournette, but didn’t find any suitors.

After Fournette was waived, he cleared waivers this afternoon. That makes him a free agent for the first time heading into the 2020 NFL season.

One team has reportedly already shown interest in the former LSU star. According to Matt Verderame of FanSided, the Kansas City Chiefs have “potential interest” in Fournette.

“My understanding is the Chiefs have potential interest in Leonard Fournette now that he’s cleared waivers” Verderame reported. “The money would need to be right as he’d be backing up Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has impressed considerably in training camp.”

Fournette was one of the lone bright spots of the Jaguars offense last season. The former No. 4 overall pick led the team in rushing with 1,152 yards and also led the team in receptions with 76 on the season.

Despite his success in 2019, the Jaguars decided it was best to move on. Now it looks like a team like Kansas City could benefit by adding a talented running back just two weeks before the start of the season.

Regardless of where he lands, Fournette is likely looking at a backup role.