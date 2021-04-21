Report: Who Andy Reid Is Eyeing For Left Tackle Position

If the Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV showed anything, it is that Andy Reid must get his team’s offensive line in order.

Kansas City went into the game with its two starting tackles, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, out of the lineup due to injury. Now, both players have been released, opening up two critical positions on the line.

Left tackle is the most important of those two, as whoever fills that spot will be Patrick Mahomes’ blindside protector. It is entirely possible that the Chiefs look to find their left tackle in the upcoming draft, but Andy Reid this week mentioned Lucas Niang as a potential option at the position.

Niang, the team’s third-round pick in 2020, sat out his rookie season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would likely be a steep learning curve for him to open his NFL career at left tackle, but Reid isn’t ruling it out right now.

“We’re fitting that through, but we had aspirations of potentially moving Niang over to that spot,” Reid said, via The Kansas City Star. “It looked like he had some potential for that when we had him last.”

If Niang isn’t a fit at left tackle, he could possibly start at right tackle or handle one of the guard positions. Reid also mentioned Mike Remmers, Andrew Wylie and free agent signing Kyle Long as other players who could man the blind side.

If Kansas City does opt to find a tackle through the draft, they will have to hope one falls to them at No. 31 or could explore a possible trade up to land a prospect they like.