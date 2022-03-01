Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role.

Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears

In Albert Breer’s latest edition of the Monday Morning Quarterback for Sports Illustrated, he theorizes that Nagy might not have been brought back to Kansas City just to be in charge of the QBs.

Breer thinks it’s possible that Nagy could eventually succeed Reid as the team’s head coach.

“He’s close with GM Brett Veach, his ex-college teammate who would presumably be integral to the search whenever Reid decides to walk away,” Breer wrote. “Nagy also has the trust of Patrick Mahomes, who he helped develop through Mahomes’ redshirt year of 2017. “With stronger infrastructure around Nagy, it stands to reason he could be pretty good in a second act as a head coach. And by going back to Kansas City, he could be setting all of that up.”

It’s an interesting theory. If Reid were to step down tomorrow, one would think offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be the top internal candidate.

But what if Reid coaches a couple of more years and in that time, Bieniemy has moved on, either to become a head coach or to be an OC elsewhere? In that case, Nagy might just find himself in the perfect position to run the show again.