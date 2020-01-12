Report: Chiefs Hoping To Finalize ‘Mammoth’ Patrick Mahomes Contract

In just two years as a starter, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has established himself as arguably the best passer in the game. With the reigning NFL MVP eligible for a contract extension this offseason, he could be in line for a record-setting deal.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mahomes and the Chiefs are working to hammer out a “mammoth” contract early in the offseason. Unsurprisingly, the deal is expected to make Mahomes the highest paid player in the NFL.

Currently, the biggest contract in the league belongs to Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. This past offseason Wilson inked a four-year, $140 million deal with over $100 million guaranteed.

Chiefs hope to sign Patrick Mahomes to contract extension this offseason (per @RapSheet)https://t.co/lUKZ98KKMj pic.twitter.com/kHE62oYbxG — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 12, 2020

In 2018, his first full year as a starter, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and a league-leading 50 touchdowns. For his efforts, he was named NFL MVP and led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.

While Mahomes didn’t exactly improve on his MVP numbers in 2018, he still led the Chiefs to 11 wins and even cut down on his interceptions.

To date, he’s 24-7 in the regular season with 9,412 yards, 76 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions.

Suffice it to say, a big time extension is going to be a no-brainer.